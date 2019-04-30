MIKE SPECK Francis Michael "Mike" Speck, age 70 of Bolivia, NC passed away on Sunday the twenty eighth of April 2019 in the SECU Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center, Bolivia, NC. Mike was born in Hartford Ct., on the twenty second of September 1948 to the late Herbert and Claire Octigan Speck. He was a US Marine Corps veteran having served in Viet Nam. Mike was a retired deputy from the Brunswick County Sheriff Office as well as the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Special Police. Surviving are his loving wife, Tracey Speck of the home; a son, Jimmie Speck and wife Gwen of Melbourne, FL; a step-daughter, Madison Rackley of Supply, NC; two grandchildren, Riley Speck and Baleigh Speck; a sister-in-law, Nicole Wrench of Wilmington, NC; his mother-in-law, Carmen Pahl and husband Scott of Supply, NC and father-in-law, Lee Rommel and wife Martha of Cedar Keys Fl. A Celebration of Life service will be on Friday the third of May, 2019 at six o'clock in the evening in the White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel with military honors. A catered reception will follow in the White Funeral Service & Cremation Service banquet facility. The family requests with gratitude that monetary donations be made in his name to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary