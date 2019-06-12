|
MILDRED BOWEN SMITH Mrs. Mildred Bowen Smith, age 99 born August 20, 1919 passed away on June 9, 2019 at Davis Health Care in Wilmington, NC. She was the daughter of the late Louis F. Bowen and the late Eunice Bell Bowen. She was also preceded in death by her husband Lewis Calvin Smith Jr; son Fred C Smith; sister Dorothy Matthews; niece Sylvia Halman; nephews Fred Matthews and Jack Vollers. Mildred was an active member of Winter Park Baptist Church for many years. She began attending there in 1939 and served as a Sunday school teacher and as a transporter of many who didn't have a way to church . She was a constant gardener and active in several garden clubs and volunteered for 17 years at the New Hanover County Senior Center. Mildred was a lover of life and kind to all. She leaves us as a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, and Friend. She is survived by her son Garry J Smith and daughter in law Polly P Smith of Wilmington, NC, three granddaughters: Angie Smith of Wilmington NC, Jodie Kraushaar of Burlington NC, Ashley Trueblood of Myrtle Beach SC, two great granddaughters Tiffany Trueblood of Wilmington NC, Elizabeth Kraushaar of Savannah, GA, a niece Betty Perry and nephew Kermit Matthews of Florida. Funeral services will be held at 11:30am on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Mark Teachey and Pastor Kermit Matthews officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 12, 2019