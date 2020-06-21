MILDRED DIANE COBB CASHMAN Mildred Diane Cobb Cashman, a North Carolina writer, historian and archivist died peacefully at home, Thursday, June 18, 2020 surrounded by her family after a short struggle with lung cancer. She was 81. Mrs. Cashman, a native of Louisville, KY, was born on December 29, 1938, the eldest daughter of the late Mildred Jones Cobb and Roy Douglas Cobb, both Kentucky educators. World War II shaped her early childhood as her father joined the U.S. Navy soon after Pearl Harbor. He was stationed in San Diego before boarding the LST-205 headed to the South Pacific. Diane and her mother lived with family and friends before making one of several cross country trips to California between 1942 to 1945. Diane's mother worked for the American Red Cross while Diane was in kindergarten in the Los Angeles area. After the war, Diane and her parents returned to Louisville where she attended Rogers Clark Ballard Memorial School in Glenview, KY from first through sixth grade. Diane's father was Ballard's vice principal and athletic coach and her mother taught fourth grade. She was to make many lifelong friends at Ballard, especially the four girls with whom she would eventually found "The Jolly Girls". Also called the Sob Sisters by their parents as club meetings could end in tears instead of hilarity, these five young ladies remained close for over 70 years. When Diane was 9, her sister Carol was born and the Cobbs became a family of four. Having a sister so much younger made it difficult to be close at times but would prove to be wonderful in the future. It was at Ballard that Diane developed her love of reading and writing as well as a strong interest in the humanities. Diane had a lovely soprano voice and sang in the Saint Francis in the Fields choir all the way through high school. Art was another interest of Diane's and she would continue drawing and painting, creating illustrated books for family and friends which remain family treasures. In Diane's eighth grade year, her parents pursued their masters' in education at the University of Chicago. In the brief nine months the Cobbs lived there, Diane became enchanted with the Windy City where she would later meet the love of her life. Masters' degrees in hand, the family returned to Louisville in 1952 where Diane started ninth grade at Eastern High School. Diane was an excellent student and loved school, she wrote for the school newspaper, was involved with the yearbook and joined the drama club. Her senior year, she would play "Jo" in a production of Little Women, a role that seemed tailor made for her own interests and passions. Diane also volunteered at Neighborhood House and in the summers her family was involved in running Camp Friendship, a camp for disadvantaged children in the Louisville area. Diane's parents encouraged her to be engaged with her community and help others, a pursuit that stayed with her for the rest of her life. In September 1956, Diane became a freshman at the University of Chicago intending to major in English. Her first night on the Midway at a mixer at Ida Noyes Hall, she met John Cashman, another first year student from a small town in northwestern Pennsylvania. They discovered friends in common, started seeing each other and got married a year after graduation on April 8, 1961. While at Chicago, Diane studied with the famous authors Phillip Roth and Norman Maclean. Roth considered Diane to be one of his prized students although he called her "Sweetbriar" because of her southern accent. Post graduation, Diane taught English for a year on Chicago's south side. After her marriage, the couple moved to Philadelphia where Diane taught English at Edward W. Bok Technical High School for four years while her husband attended medical school. Five more years of medical study in Harrisburg and Cincinnati, saw Diane teaching English at Hughes High School in Cincinnati. She remembered vividly the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King and the emotional unrest both brought to her students. Moving to Charleston, SC in 1970 with her family, Diane lived on the naval base and fell in love with the Carolinas leading to a final move to Wilmington in 1972 where her husband went into private practice as a urologist. Diane devoted herself to the study of the area's history and wrote and edited eleven prize-winning books, journals and articles including The Lonely Road: A History of the Physicks and Physicians of the Lower Cape Fear 1735-1976; Cape Fear Adventure: An illustrated History of Wilmington; The History of the Cape Fear Country Club; Headstrong: The Biography of Amy Morris Bradley; Champions: The History of the Cornelia Nixon Davis Health Care Center and The History of the Bellamy Mansion. In 1992, she was awarded the North Carolina Society of Historians "Historian of the Year Award." Mrs. Cashman, an active proponent for historic preservation, was an incorporator of the St. Thomas Preservation Society and was the recipient of the 1985 Historic Preservation Foundation of North Carolina Gertrude S. Carraway Award of Merit. She served for over 25 years as a member of the Board of Directors of the Lower Cape Fear Historical Society. She also served as the society's archivist for many years. Mrs. Cashman was awarded the society's Clarendon Cup four times for contributions to the Wilmington area historic preservation. Mrs. Cashman was an avid reader, crossword puzzle aficionado, gardener and until her recent illness, water aerobics enthusiast. She prided herself on doing the Sunday New York Times Crossword Puzzle in pen. She was known for her large collection of scarves and her ability to tie them in many ways. Mrs. Cashman was also known for her sense of humor, her devotion to her friends and her generosity to friends, family and the community at large. Along with her husband, Mrs. Cashman loved to travel and especially in her later years, made trips to France, Ireland, Switzerland and spent many happy days in Paris strolling the boulevards. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Rau (Michael) in McLean, VA and grandsons Robert in Houston, William in Washington, D.C., John in Harrisonburg, VA and James in Granville, OH; her son Patrick (Charlene) and her daughters Dana and Teri Moltrum of Saluda, NC and grandson Willem Cashman of Wilmington. Also survived by her sister Carol Cobb McCormack (Neal) of Marion, AK and nephews Christopher and Michael of Memphis, TN. Cleo, Mrs. Cashman's cherished cat, was a constant companion of the last ten years. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John. A graveside service will be conducted at Oakdale at 11 am Wednesday, June 24th. A memorial service and reception will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Life Care, YMCA, the Lower Cape Fear Historical Society or charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 21, 2020.