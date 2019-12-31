|
MILDRED MCCALL HANSLEY Mildred McCall Hansley, age 90, affectionately known as "Mimi" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, went to be with the Lord on December 28, 2019, at Universal Health Care - Brunswick. Ms. Hansley was born in Varnamtown, NC, on January 22, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Charlie Hobson and Rebecca Ann McCall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Hansley, 3 sisters, and 1 brother. She was one of the three remaining charter members of Gospel Center Baptist Church in Varnamtown. She is survived by her daughter, Donna H. Lancaster and husband Billy; grandchildren, Sheila L. Galloway and husband Eddie and Stephen M. Lancaster; 5 great-grandsons, Chase and wife Sarah, Jared and wife Kaitlyn, and Logan Galloway, and Miller and Sam Lancaster; 1 soon-to-be great-great-granddaughter Addilyn Faye; 1 brother, Earl McCall and wife Naomi; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at two o'clock in the afternoon at Gospel Center Baptist Church with Reverend Foyd Bennett and Reverend Landis Lancaster officiating. Burial will follow in the Gospel Center Baptist Church Cemetery. The family cordially invites you to a time of visitation 1 hour prior to the service at Gospel Center Baptist Church, Varnamtown Road, and other times at the home of Billy and Donna Lancaster. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff in the memory care unit at Universal Health Care for their unwavering care and compassion. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 31, 2019