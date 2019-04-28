|
MILDRED SNEEDEN MCIVER Mildred Sneeden McIver, 98, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born July 17, 1920 in Wilmington, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Eula Lemuel Owen and John Robert Sneeden. She received her education at Isaac Bear Elementary School, New Hanover High School and Queens College, Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. After marrying Malcolm C. McIver, Jr., she lived in Tuscaloosa, Alabama where her husband served as minister to students and faculty at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Following two years at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, they lived twenty-seven years in Richmond, Virginia. In 19981, she and her husband retired and returned to Wilmington. Mrs. McIver was active in church and civic life wherever she lived. She was a former president of the Junior League of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; served on the board of directors and later president of the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood. With her husband she served on the international board of directors of the Association for Couples in Marriage Enrichment (A.C.M.E.), serving as president couple, 1982-1985. In 2003, she and her husband were awarded the David and Vera Mace medal for outstanding leadership in the Marriage Enrichment Movement in North America and abroad. Sabbatic leaves were spent in volunteer service for the Board of International Mission, Presbyterian Church, U.S., serving in Africa, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the Philippines. Mrs. McIver was a member of St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, the Association for Couples in Marriage Enrichment; the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution; and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth McIver of Wilmington; daughter-in-law, Rosellyn McIver of Brenham, Texas; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her husband, Malcolm C. McIver, Jr., son, Malcolm C. McIver, III, sister, Gladys S. McIver, and a granddaughter, Alice Cathryn McIver Ross, preceded her in death. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15th and Market Streets with Rev. Rob Lapp officiating. Friends may greet the family following the memorial service. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church Youth Ministries, 1416 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401, or Little Chapel on the Boardwalk, 2 West Fayetteville Street, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480, or to the Malcolm and Mildred McIver Scholarship Fund, Union/PSCE Seminary, 3401 Brook Road, Richmond Virginia 23227. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 28, 2019