MILLARD CARROLL BLACKBURN FLORENCE, SC Millard Carroll Blackburn, 94, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019, at the McLeod Hospice House. He departed this life much the same way that he lived his life, humbly, faithfully and giving. He was born December 25, 1924, in Turkey, NC. The son of the late William Samuel and Bertha Carroll Blackburn. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Lela Malpass Blackburn; brothers, Ernest Blackburn, Roland Blackburn; sisters, Lucille Patrick, Lois Bunn, Mary Edens and Virginia Oliver. Mr. Blackburn worked for 32 years with CP&L and retired in 1986. Mr. Blackburn along, with his wife Lela, ran Blackburn Income Tax Service for many years and also sponsored the Exempts Small Fry Baseball team for 25 years. Mr. Blackburn served in World War II in the Merchant Marines from 1941 to 1944. Mr. Blackburn was also the last surviving Charter Member of Christian Assembly Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was also a charter member of Tans Bay Baptist Church where he was a member since 1982 and where he served as a Deacon and Adult Sunday School teacher. Surviving is his sister, Pauline Baldwin (Larry) of Siler City, NC; children, Darryl Blackburn (Carla) of Florence, Kevin "Bunky" Blackburn (Faith) of Parkland, FL; Toni Blackburn Powell (Larry) of Florence, SC; special sister, Virtie Baldwin; special friend, Ms. Sallie Oates; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. Mr. Blackburn loved his Savior Jesus Christ and his church family. He also had a spiritual gift for helping others. He also loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He never threw anything away, because he said "somebody can always use that". The funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with visitation on Wednesday, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Family will also receive friends at other times at the home of Darryl Blackburn. The family would like to say a special thanks to friends, Karen and Edna as well as all the caregivers and especially McLeod Hospice friends, Penny, Peggy, Rochelle, Ronnie, Michael, Glenn and Greg for all their special care, prayers and love shown to their daddy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502 or Tans Bay Baptist Church, 3919 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 13, 2019