MILLICENT ADRIENNE JACKSON Millicent Adrienne Abbott Jackson died on December 1, 2020 at the Dr. Robert M Fales Hospice Pavilion, in Wilmington, NC. She was born November 12, 1941 in Elizabeth, NJ to the late John Bryan Abbott and Millicent Audrey Sanderson Abbott. Adrienne was also predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Dr. John B. Abbott, Jr. and Carla Otts Abbott. She is survived by her husband Dr. Lee Anderson Jackson, Jr. of Wilmington, NC, sons and daughters-in-law, Phillip Vincent Jackson and Pamela Wagner Jackson of Tallahassee, FL and Dr. George Lee Jackson and Dr. Lisa Diane DiMartino of Durham, NC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Anderson DiMartino Jackson and Francesca Audrey Jackson of Durham, NC. In addition, she is survived by a nephew, John B. Abbott, III of Frisco, TX. Adrienne spent most of her childhood in Wilmington NC, before moving with her family to Westfield NJ, where she graduated from Westfield High School. She returned to Wilmington to complete her associate degree in nursing and bachelor's degree in psychology at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW). She completed her Master of Science in Nursing at East Carolina University. She taught Health Occupations at James Sprunt Community College in Kenansville, NC and was a Lecturer in Nursing at UNCW. As a Registered Nurse and nursing educator, Adrienne took great joy in preparing nurses to care for their patients and help the community. Among her many community activities, she was a founding board member and later Board President of Wilmington Health Access for Teens and served as Board President for the YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear. For a number of years, Adrienne was a member of the board of Prevent Blindness North Carolina and led numerous efforts to promote vision screening for children. Adrienne was a volunteer and chair of committees for the New Hanover County Schools addressing the concerns of children with special needs. She briefly served as Interim Executive Director of Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. She was instrumental in promoting the founding of the chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing at UNCW. Adrienne was a longtime facilitator of the Touched by Suicide support group. Adrienne was recognized as a YWCA Woman of Achievement and given a YWCA Lifetime Achievement Award. The UNCW School of Nursing presented an award for her community work and she was admitted to Sigma Theta Tau in recognition of her promoting community service among nurses. Adrienne will be greatly missed by her family and friends for her love and commitment to others. She was so proud of her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, and her many friends. They are thankful to have been touched by her love, compassion, and caring. She was able to look back on a life well lived. A small outdoor physically-distanced service, with masks, will be held at the St. Francis Garden at St. James Parish, 3rd and Market, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11:00am. Donations may be considered for the YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear (https://www.ywca-lowercapefear.org/
), St. James Parish (https://www.stjamesp.org/
), Prevent Blindness North Carolina (https://www.nc.preventblindness.org/
), WHAT of Coastal Horizons (https://www.whatwilmington.org/
), or other organizations of one's choice.