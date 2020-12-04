1/1
Millicent Adrienne Jackson
1941 - 2020
MILLICENT ADRIENNE JACKSON Millicent Adrienne Abbott Jackson died on December 1, 2020 at the Dr. Robert M Fales Hospice Pavilion, in Wilmington, NC. She was born November 12, 1941 in Elizabeth, NJ to the late John Bryan Abbott and Millicent Audrey Sanderson Abbott. Adrienne was also predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Dr. John B. Abbott, Jr. and Carla Otts Abbott. She is survived by her husband Dr. Lee Anderson Jackson, Jr. of Wilmington, NC, sons and daughters-in-law, Phillip Vincent Jackson and Pamela Wagner Jackson of Tallahassee, FL and Dr. George Lee Jackson and Dr. Lisa Diane DiMartino of Durham, NC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Anderson DiMartino Jackson and Francesca Audrey Jackson of Durham, NC. In addition, she is survived by a nephew, John B. Abbott, III of Frisco, TX. Adrienne spent most of her childhood in Wilmington NC, before moving with her family to Westfield NJ, where she graduated from Westfield High School. She returned to Wilmington to complete her associate degree in nursing and bachelor's degree in psychology at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW). She completed her Master of Science in Nursing at East Carolina University. She taught Health Occupations at James Sprunt Community College in Kenansville, NC and was a Lecturer in Nursing at UNCW. As a Registered Nurse and nursing educator, Adrienne took great joy in preparing nurses to care for their patients and help the community. Among her many community activities, she was a founding board member and later Board President of Wilmington Health Access for Teens and served as Board President for the YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear. For a number of years, Adrienne was a member of the board of Prevent Blindness North Carolina and led numerous efforts to promote vision screening for children. Adrienne was a volunteer and chair of committees for the New Hanover County Schools addressing the concerns of children with special needs. She briefly served as Interim Executive Director of Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. She was instrumental in promoting the founding of the chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing at UNCW. Adrienne was a longtime facilitator of the Touched by Suicide support group. Adrienne was recognized as a YWCA Woman of Achievement and given a YWCA Lifetime Achievement Award. The UNCW School of Nursing presented an award for her community work and she was admitted to Sigma Theta Tau in recognition of her promoting community service among nurses. Adrienne will be greatly missed by her family and friends for her love and commitment to others. She was so proud of her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, and her many friends. They are thankful to have been touched by her love, compassion, and caring. She was able to look back on a life well lived. A small outdoor physically-distanced service, with masks, will be held at the St. Francis Garden at St. James Parish, 3rd and Market, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11:00am. Donations may be considered for the YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear (https://www.ywca-lowercapefear.org/), St. James Parish (https://www.stjamesp.org/), Prevent Blindness North Carolina (https://www.nc.preventblindness.org/), WHAT of Coastal Horizons (https://www.whatwilmington.org/), or other organizations of one's choice. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Andrews Mortuary, Wilmington. Please leave online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Francis Garden at St. James Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
December 4, 2020
To the Abbott & Jackson Families: We never had the honor to meet Mrs. Jackson; our connection has been through my professional relationship with her amazing son, Phil. He exudes so many skills, a passion for excellence and a lovely humanity; indeed he has been a wonderful colleague during our relatively short acquaintance. Reading about his mother, Mrs. Jackson, it is clear that she unfolded her gifts quite generously with her family. We offer our condolences for your loss and pray that peace & healing will surround you during this time of mourning.

With all our heart,
The Wileys
David & Leah Wiley
Coworker
December 4, 2020
Glad you were there Phil....
Bruce Johnson
Friend
December 4, 2020
On behalf of the members of GFWC-NC North Carolina Sorosis, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family for the loss of Adrienne. She was a dear lady who always spoke of her family before herself. She was a caring, loving and giving member and will be missed. She touched the lives of so many during her life on Earth. Ann Tremblay, President, NC Sorosis
Ann Tremblay
Friend
December 4, 2020
Had the pleasure of going to school with Adrienne and the privilege of being a student of Dr Jackson. Regards to he family
Ted Reynolds
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020
John Abbott
December 2, 2020
Andy, Philip, Pamela, George, Lisa, Anderson, Francesca - All of your family, and all of our family, and all the friends in Wilmington have been like one big extended family for many years. Several of those family members are recently missing but the memories and their influence will remain with the rest of us and support us as we grieve in their absence. Love and condolences from our family to all of you. Carolyn DeWolfe, Ben, Dana, Brayden, Ashlyn, Jim, Angelina, Tommy, Sasha, Heather, Tony.
Carolyn DeWolfe
Friend
December 2, 2020
Carolyn DeWolfe
