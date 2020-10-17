MILTON CLYDE TINGEN Milton Clyde Tingen, 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in his hometown in Brunswick County, NC. Milton was born in Long Island, NY to the late Perry Melvin Tingen and Novella Faulk. He served in the United States Army for more than 2 years during the Vietnam War and he later served in law enforcement as a patrol officer in Raleigh, NC. After his career in law enforcement, he started his own automotive business and worked as a mechanic until he retired. Milton served as the Chief of Winnabow Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was an active Deacon and Sunday School teacher at Sunset Park Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC. He also did humanitarian repair work for the Baptist Men's Association. He had many hobbies including hunting and fishing, but above all he was passionate about his relationship with the Lord and his love for his son and grandchildren. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife and the love of his life of 50 years, Janice Whaley Tingen; one son, Richard "Rick" Vernon Davis (Kum-Sun) of Goldsboro, NC; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Faith Tingen. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Stovall United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 1:00-1:45 pm. Burial will follow in the Marrows Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422. Eakes Funeral Home will be following the social distancing guidelines and masks are required for all in attendance. Online condolences can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com
