MIRIAM ADAMS HOWE Miriam Adams Howe (Dec. 1, 1948 - September 15, 2020) After a long, brave battle with cancer, Miriam Howe died peacefully at her Carolina Beach, NC home, surrounded by her family. Born in White Plains, NY to Elsie Arnold Howe and Thomas L. Howe, Miriam spent her childhood in Port Washington, NY. The eldest of seven, she became her mother's best helper, caring for the children as the family grew. Her mother was a professional musician, and her father was an attorney in private practice. Growing up, she learned to sing, to play piano and viola, and to understand her father's legal mind. In 1963 her father closed his law office and the entire family moved to his family's farm in North Salem, NY. Not long after, he landed a job at the Federal Power Commission in Washington DC, and spent three years working in DC, commuting home to North Salem on weekends. Miriam was always ready to help, even as she was enjoying her high school years: playing viola with the Norwalk Symphony, playing Aunt Abby in "Arsenic and Old Lace", and graduating from North Salem High School in 1966, when the family sold the ancestral homestead and moved to Annapolis. That fall, Miriam began her studies at Rollins College in Florida. Before her senior year she toured with the USO in Europe, entertaining troops getting ready to fight in Vietnam. Upon graduating in 1970, she returned to Maryland and worked at various jobs for five years, considering whether she would follow in her father's footsteps as a lawyer. In 1975 she was accepted into Tulane University School of Law-the first year they admitted a class with an equal number of men and women. A groundbreaking feminist, she joined the Coast Guard Reserves and served with honor while also attending law school. In 1978 she graduated high in her class, returned to Maryland, and began a career in the Federal Government at the Benefits Review Board, U.S. Department of Labor. She pursued her career with the Federal Government for three and a half decades. In 1985 Miriam joined the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, working tirelessly while raising her two sons. A decade later she transferred to California, working there while performing with the Pacific Chorale, and supporting her younger son's Band Parents Association until he graduated high school. She was then promoted to Assistant Division Counsel in DC and moved to Hyattsville, MD, where she both excelled in that position and assisted the board of the Hyattsville Preservation Association. A few years later, she was again promoted to Executive as Area Counsel for the Midwest Area based in Chicago, where she worked until she retired. She moved to North Carolina, built a gorgeous beach house, and spent her final two years cherishing its oceanfront view. She was predeceased by her elder son Benjamin Adams Johnson (1977-2016), and is survived by her son Daniel Howe, his wife Sara DeBerry, and her granddaughter Zelda Howe. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Lani Novak, numerous nieces and nephews, and her six younger siblings: William I. Howe (Mary Jo), Frances E. Welker (William), Stephen G. Howe (Carrol), Laura H. Czekaj (Gary), Thomas A. Howe (Lill), and Sarah M. Howe.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store