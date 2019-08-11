|
MIRIAM HAYDEN HIGGINS Miriam Hayden Higgins, born July 1, 1926, passed peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Stewart Center nursing home in Charlotte, N.C. Her husband of 69 years, Jesse Dalton Higgins (J.D.), died later the same morning. Miriam, the daughter of Herman Norton Hayden and Inez Ford Hayden, was born in Marion, S.C., near the family home outside Mullins, S.C., but moved to Whiteville, N.C. before starting elementary school, and then to Wilmington, N.C. during grade school. She graduated from New Hanover High School and attended Brenau College and Greensboro College. Miriam met J. D. in Wilmington after he had returned home from World War II, and they were married on November 5, 1949, at Trinity Methodist Church in Wilmington, N.C. Soon thereafter they moved to Greenville, N.C., where they raised their two sons. She was attentive to her boys' education, spending hours reading to them and drilling them in arithmetic and vocabulary. She never missed their school programs or youth sporting events. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, reading, riding a bicycle, and an occasional golf outing. She and J.D. were charter members of St. James Methodist Church in Greenville. Miriam and J.D. moved to Olde Point, near Hampstead, N.C., in 1988, and became active members of the Hampstead United Methodist Church. Miriam and J.D. enjoyed retirement at Olde Point until 2005, when they moved to the Cypress of Charlotte to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Miriam is survived by her two sons, William Hayden Higgins (Bill) and Robert Dalton Higgins (Bob), who had visited her only hours before her death, and by five grandchildren: Bill and Diane Higgins's two sons, Hayden and Ford, and daughter, Gentry; and Bob and Jane Higgins's two sons, Dalton and William. She was predeceased by her brother, Herman N. Hayden, Jr. The family will hold a private memorial at Wrightsville Beach.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 11, 2019