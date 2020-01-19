|
MIRIAM HEARN TUCKER Miriam Hearn Tucker, age 86, of Teachey died Thursday, January 16th, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, January 20, 2020 at Teachey Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Charles Love and Rev Philip Siebbeles officiating. Burial will follow in Rockfish Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Tucker is survived by two daughters, Diane Minshew of Winterville, NC and Gail Evans (Roger) of St. Louis, MO; one son, Herbert G. "Herbie" Tucker Jr (Dana) of Pikeville, NC; the proud Grandma of Jamie and Jackie Minshew of Winterville, Randi Faircloth (Ethan) of Godwin, Preston Tucker (fiancé Anna Ingram) of Smithfield, Amy Henley (Buddy) of St. Augustine, FL and Lora Clements (Rich) of Tampa, FL; and, Great-Grandma of Maggie Faircloth, Willa and Adeline Henley and Violet Clements. A native of Teachey, Miriam Tucker was the daughter of the late Charles and Edna McMillan Hearn. She was presented a Honorary Life Membership to the Teachey Presbyterian Church and served as Elder of the Church. She was a member of the Battle of Rockfish Chapter NSDAR and latest served as Chaplain for the Chapter. She was retired from Stevco-knit (J. P. Stevens) with over 40 years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend with her caring, selflessness and loving personality. A dedicated faithful servant to her Church, she always made sure the works of the Church were accomplished. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Herbert G. Tucker; son-in-law Mike Minshew; granddaughter, Catherine Minshew Brock; brothers, Walden Hearn and Craig Hearn; sisters, Madeline Jarman, Edna Cascioli, Eloise Thorp, Neta Pistner, Hilda Kelly and Ruth Eakins. Pallbearers will be Preston Tucker, Ethan Faircloth, Charles "Buddy" Henley, Chad Savage, Ryan Savage, Robbie McGowen and Mark Minshew. Visitation will be held at Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services in Wallace from 4 to 6 PM on Sunday, January 19th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Friends of Camp Kirkwood, Inc. Attn: Sandy Miller, Miller & Co. Certified Public Accountants PC, 265 Racine Dr., Suite 203, Wilmington, NC 28403 or 3HC Hospice, 2402 Wayne Memorial Dr., Goldsboro, NC 27534.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 19, 2020