|
|
MITCHELL JAY GERSTLE Mitchell Jay Gerstle, age 61 of Wilmington passed away on June 22nd, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Mitch was born in Santa Monica CA on October 1st 1957. Mitch is survived by his wife, Valerie Jadick Gerstle, son Joshua and grandchildren, Alexy and Carlos; a brother Lawrence Gerstle and niece and nephew Carlie and Harrison; as well as his two rescue dogs, Sheldon and Angel. Mitch was retired from Verizon communications with 33 years of service. His first 56 years of his life was in Southern California but he immediately fell in love with Wilmington during his first visit in 2011. He was a cycling enthusiast, a member of Cape Fear Cycling Club. He rode like he lived; with joy, passion and a strong sense of looking after everyone around him. He loved making his "famous" turkey tacos which he shared with family and many friends. Family memorial plans pending. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 26, 2019