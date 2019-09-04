|
|
MIYAKO MARSH Miyako Marsh, 84, of Wilmington NC passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family & friends on August 24 2019. A native of Japan, Miyako came to the United States in the 1960's where she met her husband Howard K Marsh & later gave birth to a daughter. She was a long-time active member of Soka Gakkai International. She is survived by her daughter Michelli Q Hassell & son Bruce W Marsh. She was loved & will be missed by many. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel 4108 S College Rd Wilmington, NC 28412.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 4, 2019