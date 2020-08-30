1/
Mollie Lou Crouse Bates
1920 - 2020
MOLLIE LOU CROUSE BATES Mollie Lou Crouse Bates, of Leland, died Thursday at her residence. She was born in Berwind, WV, September 9, 1920 the daughter of the late Henry Clay Crouse and Willie Lou Graham Crouse. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin D. Bates, Sr., daughters Claudia Annette Bates and Jeanette Bates, and four brothers and four sisters, and daughter-in-law, Sandra Bates. Mollie was a member of the Elah Baptist Church and a member of the Women on Mission and the Senior Adult Class. She was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church in Arcadia, NC. She is survived by her son, Irvin D. Bates, Jr of Leland, grandchildren; Tony Bates and wife Judy, Irvin Todd Bates, and Ravonda Hobbs and husband Alan, great grandchildren; Terry, Cody, and Brandon Bates, and Claudia Hobbs, and two great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 1 PM, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Elah Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Elah Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
