MOLLY ADAMS LEETE Molly Adams Leete, 84, passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 to be with our heavenly Father. She died surrounded by family in Jacksonville, Fl. She was born on April 24th, 1935 to John Redmond Adams and Mary Cumming Adams. Molly was a graduate of New Hanover High School and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she received a degree in Christian education, reflective of her love of learning and her deep faith. Molly married Mortimer U. Leete, Jr. in 1965 and they eventually settled in her hometown of Wilmington, NC. Upon Mort's death on Oct 12, 1984, Molly courageously raised her children and ran the family business. She was a gentle, loving and strong woman who faced life's trials and pains with grace, strength and faith that her loving, heavenly Father would always see her through. She found humor and laughter in challenging times and brought smiles and comfort to those around her. She was a tireless mother who would offer the food from her plate and a faithful friend to many in their times of need. Molly was preceded in death by her husband, Mortimer U. Leete, Jr., of Wilmington, NC and daughter, Mary Leete Fox, of Leesburg, Va. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Leete of Glen Saint Mary, FL; her son John Leete, daughter-in-law Trang Leete, grandson Redford Leete and granddaughter Brooklyn Leete of Huntington Beach, CA; Molly is also survived by her granddaughter, Molly Fox and grandson Phillip Fox of Flagler Beach, FL. We take comfort knowing that she will be with our Lord and Savior, reunited with loved ones who have gone before us, and that by faith, we will one day be reunited. Always thoughtful and considerate, Molly wrote in her last instructions: "I don't want you to remember me with tears, but with laughter. That's how I think of my Dad! When I think of him, I can't help but grin!" We will dearly miss her and we will mourn, but we will heed her advice, always remembering her with a smile. To celebrate her life, a memorial service will be planned for a later date, details to be determined and shared.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 27, 2019