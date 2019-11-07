|
MONIQUE BAKER Monique Baker passed away on November 3 after a valiant battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her parents (Audrey and Rob), sister (Samantha), and nieces and nephew (Ryan, Melynn, Shelby, Amelia, and Mattie). A proud graduate of N.C. State University, Mo was best known for her love of life which she shared readily with her family, friends, neighbors, associates and anyone within ear shot. She was passionate about promoting Southeastern North Carolina, winning several awards during her career in tourism and hospitality. Mo loved nature and the many animals that had the pleasure of being under her care and was an accomplished equestrian, most recently sharing many happy hours with her warmblood Sonny. She was also an expert horticulturist, and her backyard was a joyous sanctuary to many. Her spiritual faith was important to her as demonstrated in her many in-depth discussions of world religions. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, and was happiest when making others laugh. She loved all her family, and her talented and beautiful nieces were the light of her life. Boles Funeral Home in Seven Lakes, NC will be assisting in her final resting placement. Memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 7, 2019