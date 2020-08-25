1/1
Morris Eugene Johnson
MORRIS EUGENE JOHNSON Morris Eugene Johnson of Wilmington, NC passed on August 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Saint Matthews Lutheran Church on College Road in Wilmington, NC. Morris Johnson was born April 19, 1931 in Scranton, Iowa to Hans and Mildred Johnson. He grew up working on a small farm with his parent's and younger sister Marilyn, who predeceased him. At the age of 19, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served as a radar man for 4 years on the U.S.S. Thuban. He met the love of his life, Joanne in Washington, DC in 1952, and they were married in 1954. They had five children; Christopher, (who predeceased his father), Steven, Lisa, David, and Jennifer. They had 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and were happily married for 66 years. Morris was a good man who loved going to church, and singing hymns. He was quiet about his faith, but it was a very important part of his life. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren, and he will be greatly missed. Share memories and condolences with the family at wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910.791.9099.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 25, 2020.
