MURIEL ARRENA PEARSON Muriel Arrena Pearson, 74, of Wilmington, passed away on February 24, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Harper Arrena Piver, son-in-law Robert Dean Lurie, and grandchildren Dolly Lee Lurie and Dean Durant Lurie. She is also survived by a sister, Sarah Best Pearson; a brother, Robert Marlton Pearson; cousins, Betty Lou Henderson and Jean Collins Bridges; nieces, Kesa Clark Catlett and Beverly Ladd (Robert); a nephew, Robert M. Pearson Jr. (Robin); many beloved great nieces and nephews; and dear friends both near and far. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marlton Cremore Pearson and Dolly Jane Humphrey Pearson. Muriel enjoyed a long tenure at Southern Bell. After retirement, she embarked upon a second career sharing her love and knowledge of Wilmington as Group Services Manager at the Cape Fear Convention and Visitors Bureau. In town, she was a member of multiple organizations celebrating the history and landscape of Wilmington, including the Residents of Old Wilmington, the Cape Fear Garden Club, and the Scottish Society of Wilmington, which she helped found. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and relished her camaraderie with her sisters in Circle 1. In 2015, she was honored as one of the Ladies of the Cape Fear. Her passion for genealogy led her to research her ancestry and take delight in her participation in, amongst others, the Stamp Defiance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution; National Society Magna Carta Dames; the Jamestowne Society; National Society Southern Dames of America; the National Society of the Dames of the Court of Honor; and the Ann Marwood Durant Chapter, National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century, which she chartered and is named for one of her ancestors. Muriel never knew a stranger. She delighted in getting to know others, frequently taking them under her wing to encourage their pursuits. In producing events for groups and individuals in the community, her creativity, flair for presentation, and generous spirit found their most rewarding outlet. While she loved her pearls and lipstick and was seldom seen without them, her greatest treasures were unquestionably her heart of gold and lively personality. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 2 PM at the First Presbyterian Church, 125 S. 3rd Street in Wilmington. The family will receive visitors after the service at a reception in Gilmour Hall. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Pastors' Fund or the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 27, 2020