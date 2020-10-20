MYLES FRANCIS QUINN Myles Francis Quinn, age 91 of Hampstead, N.C. went home to be with our Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020. Myles was born in Bronx, N.Y. on March 16, 1929 to Myles Patrick Quinn and Mary Margaret McEvoy-Quinn. He was of the Roman Catholic faith. Myles served proudly in the Korean War from 1948-1952. During his service he was awarded 4 battle stars. Myles was employed at Consolidated Edison Company, Bronx, N.Y. During his career he was a member of the New York City Municipal Engineers, The American Public Works Association and he was a Chairman of the New York City Inter Utility Association. He retired in 1988 as Manager of Operations and Governmental Liaison. Upon retirement, Myles and his wife Barbara moved to Olde Pointe, Hampstead, N.C. There they enjoyed many years of good health, family, friends and golfing. Myles was a parishioner at All Saints Church in Hampstead. He was well known, loved and respected in his community which brought him much pleasure. Myles was preceded in death by his sister Mary Rechenberger and brother James Quinn. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara, sister; Theresa Condon, children; Myles Quinn (Cathy); Jean D'Angelo (Charles); Patricia Roden (Robert); Marie Giudici (Carl); Charles Quinn (Patricia); Kathryn Peterman (Gregory); Barbara Bobell (Charles); three step-children, Allison Rogers (Scott), Joseph Balogh (Julie) and Billy Balogh (Leigh); 15 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Myles loved God, his family and his friends. He was a very proud man. He had a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed and remembered dearly by all who knew and loved him. "And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand". (Irish Blessing) The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:30 pm Friday, October 23, 2020 at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel. A funeral Mass will be held 11:00 am Saturday, October 24, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church in Hamptead, NC. Burial will be in Holy Sepluchre Cemetery in Coram, NY. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com