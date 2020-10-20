1/1
Myles Francis Quinn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MYLES FRANCIS QUINN Myles Francis Quinn, age 91 of Hampstead, N.C. went home to be with our Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020. Myles was born in Bronx, N.Y. on March 16, 1929 to Myles Patrick Quinn and Mary Margaret McEvoy-Quinn. He was of the Roman Catholic faith. Myles served proudly in the Korean War from 1948-1952. During his service he was awarded 4 battle stars. Myles was employed at Consolidated Edison Company, Bronx, N.Y. During his career he was a member of the New York City Municipal Engineers, The American Public Works Association and he was a Chairman of the New York City Inter Utility Association. He retired in 1988 as Manager of Operations and Governmental Liaison. Upon retirement, Myles and his wife Barbara moved to Olde Pointe, Hampstead, N.C. There they enjoyed many years of good health, family, friends and golfing. Myles was a parishioner at All Saints Church in Hampstead. He was well known, loved and respected in his community which brought him much pleasure. Myles was preceded in death by his sister Mary Rechenberger and brother James Quinn. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara, sister; Theresa Condon, children; Myles Quinn (Cathy); Jean D'Angelo (Charles); Patricia Roden (Robert); Marie Giudici (Carl); Charles Quinn (Patricia); Kathryn Peterman (Gregory); Barbara Bobell (Charles); three step-children, Allison Rogers (Scott), Joseph Balogh (Julie) and Billy Balogh (Leigh); 15 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Myles loved God, his family and his friends. He was a very proud man. He had a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed and remembered dearly by all who knew and loved him. "And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand". (Irish Blessing) The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:30 pm Friday, October 23, 2020 at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel. A funeral Mass will be held 11:00 am Saturday, October 24, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church in Hamptead, NC. Burial will be in Holy Sepluchre Cemetery in Coram, NY. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved