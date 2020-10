To the “Quinn family” My 30 plus years of knowing a great man who stood for perseverance and served for this country”and his family”strived for perfection in the military and as a father” to do the best as we all try to do”proud to have been your son in law”and I was right about Bobby Thomson’s home run”he said how did you know? I said I actually had a drink with Ingram himself who was the left fielder and said he threw him a grape fruit and I didn’t flinch as it went over my head and into the stands” MYLES walked away from me and said ok then I believe you maybe?Loved him GODBLESS YA MYLES !!!

Charles Bobell

