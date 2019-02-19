|
|
N. REX DIXON Norman Rex Dixon, 86, passed away on February 15, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center in Wilmington, NC, following a lengthy illness. He was born on February 24, 1932, in Ecorse, Michigan, and was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore R. and Mary Ann (Barnes) Dixon; a sister, Edith; and a brother, Theodore R. (Ted). Dr. Dixon is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara (Rose) Dixon; a daughter, Lara Britton Dixon; and a granddaughter, Caroline Rose Thrasher, each of whom will miss his love, his guiding wisdom, his sense of humor, and his physical presence in their lives. He is also survived by a brother- and sister-in-law, H. C. and Merle Rose; two nephews, H. Charles (Chuck) and Scott Rose; and a niece, Pamela Rose, who were all important to his life through many years and were cherished for the love and friendship they each gave him. A graduate of Western Michigan University (BA), Indiana University (MA), and Stanford University School of Medicine (PhD), double majoring in speech and hearing sciences and in psychology, he was an enthusiastic lover of learning, teaching, and research. Before earning his doctorate, he taught at Cornell University. Throughout his 25 years of employment with IBM Corporation, he also held various adjunct faculty positions, including at San Jose State University (Palo Alto, CA), N. C. Central University (Durham, NC), N. C. State University (Raleigh, NC), and Brown University (Providence, RI). Dr. Dixon was engaged in research in speech synthesis, automatic speech recognition, speaker verification, and evaluation methods for speech processing at IBM's Research Division in San Diego, CA; their Systems Development Division in Research Triangle Park, NC; and the Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, NY. Before his retirement, he served as Editor of the IBM Journal of Research and Development during which tenure the Journal received several industry awards for excellence. He held several U.S. patents, authored or co-authored numerous publications, and also co-edited (with Thomas B. Martin) a book, Automatic Speech & Speaker Recognition. Throughout his career he was active in national and international professional societies. Most notably, although not trained or educated in any engineering discipline, he held several elected offices within the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), including Vice President of Technical Activities. He was elected an IEEE Fellow in 1983 for his contributions to speech synthesis and speech recognition research and received the IEEE Centennial Award in 1984. He never failed to credit the high caliber of IBM professional engineers he felt privileged to work with for any "engineering knowledge by osmosis" he acquired through the years. Notable among many were H. David Maxey, Charles C. Tappert, and Harvey F. Silverman. With grateful hearts, the family wishes to thank Dr. David Green and Dr. Brian Donner for their competent and compassionate care through Rex's illness, and the staff at LCF Hospice Care Center for their caring, respectful easing of his last hours of life. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. As he firmly believed he was blessed by God throughout this life and saved by Christ for eternity, we pray God speed, our dearest Rex. Therefore everyone who confesses Me before men, I will also confess him before My Father in heaven. But whoever denies Me before men, I will also deny him before My Father in heaven. Matthew 10:32-33 ...weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. Psalm 30:5 Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 19, 2019