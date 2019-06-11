|
NADINE PATRICIA BAJADA Nadine Patricia Bajada age 65 died June 4, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Nadine was born November 2, 1952 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Elwood and Marie Scudero. Nadine and her husband Edwin came to Hampstead in 1994 and settled at Olde Pointe. Before settling in NC Nadine worked as an Executive Administrative Assistant at major New York companies. In NC, Nadine worked at the UNCW School of Nursing supporting the Teaching Staff. Nadine was a vibrant, talented and giving person and an active member at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Hampstead. She was a past member of the Wilmington Choral Society and was an active member of the Holy Trinity Choir. Nadine attended Miller Motte Academy where she trained to become a Surgical Technician attaining 4.0 GPA before being diagnosed with Huntingtons Disease. Nadine is survived by her Husband of 26 years Edwin Bajada, his children; son Lawrence Bajada and wife Linda, daughter Larraine Bajada residing in the San Diego area and his Grandson Tyler Bajada residing in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nadine is also survived by her sister: Lorraine Bottalico residing at a care facility in Wilson N.C., her Aunts Mary Tomao and her husband Jerry, Violet Santini and her husband Adriano her Uncle Lee Planakis residing in Alpharetta, GA, her sister-in-law's Yvonne Leone residing in Pompano Beach Fl, Rose Oliver and her husband Joseph residing in Clearwater, Fl. Services will be held Saturday 2:30PM at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church 107 Deerfield Road in Hampstead. Refreshments will be served following the service. The Family sincerely extends appreciation and thanks to all Lower Cape Fear Hospice caregivers who gave Nadine comfort and excellent care both at home and Lower Cape Fear Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Condolences to the family at andrewsmortuary.com
