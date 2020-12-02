NANCY BUCKLEMAN CUOMO Nancy Buckleman Cuomo passed peacefully and pain-free at hospice with her husband Frederick and son David by her side on November 28, 2020. Nancy was born November 4, 1949 to John Robert Buckleman and Laura Buckleman (Rice), the middle of three daughters. Nancy graduated from Towson High School in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1968. She married Frederick Cuomo on October 7, 1972, and their son David Cuomo was born May 10, 1982. Her parents preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Frederick Cuomo; her son David Cuomo, his wife Carla, and their daughter Jada; her two sisters, Cathy Fisher and Carol Carr, and their husbands James and Gregory; her nephew Timothy and his family; and her cousin Gayle Wargo, husband Tom, and their family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store