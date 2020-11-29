NANCY CLAIRE EVERETT DILLOW Nancy Claire Everett Dillow, 87, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020. Nancy was born on November 28, 1932, in Pitt County, North Carolina, and spent her childhood years in Vanceboro, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Rapsy Everett, and Mary Lillian Perry Everett, of Vanceboro. The youngest of eight children, Nancy was preceded in death by her brothers, Carlton Everett, Walter Burt Everett, and J. R. Everett, and her sisters, Opal Everett Hannan, Lillian Everett Gardner, Doris Everett Oliver, and Leona Everett Burton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. "Bob" Dillow, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and her second husband, James L. "Jim" Huggins, of Wilmington. Nancy was graduated from Vanceboro High School. After graduation, she married Bob, a United States Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune. She moved to Jacksonville and worked in Civil Service with the Marine Corps, in the Travel Management Department. When Bob retired from the Marines, she joined him in their business, Tastee Freeze, after purchasing the Jacksonville franchise. Upon Bob's death, she sold the business, ultimately married Jim and retired to Emerald Isle, North Carolina. The couple moved to Wilmington in 1998 to be near her son, Robert E. "Robbie" Dillow, Jr. Nancy was instrumental facilitating the transport of troops during Operation Desert Storm. Her strong intellect and pragmatic manner of addressing issues served her well throughout her careers with the Marines and the family business. Even after retiring and advancing in years, Nancy never missed an opportunity to learn something new. Her quick wit was endearing to everyone who had the good fortune to know her, and her bright smile will forever be etched on the hearts of those who loved her. Nancy loved to travel, enjoying especially her several Alaskan cruises. She loved animals and enjoyed spoiling her pets. Most of all, she loved her family and her Lord. She attended family events all over North Carolina and the country and was a devoted member of the Baptist and Lutheran communities. She is survived by her son, Robbie, and his wife, Mary Margaret McEachern Dillow, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives, and numerous friends. She will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life service will be planned for a future date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be mailed to the Alzheimer's Association
