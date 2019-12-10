|
NANCY E. CARRIER Nancy E. Carrier, 84, of Wilmington passed Oct. 2, 2019. Born June5, 1935, Cleveland, Ohio, she is survived by her Stepson Robert Carrier, his wife, Patrice Loehle Carrier and their children, Allison Carrier Morgan and Christopher Morgan, Bridgette Carrier Hanson and John Hanson, and Robert Scott Carrier as well as stepdaughter Leslie Carrier and son Max Bouchard and stepdaughter Sally Carrier Saxton and Mathew Saxton and their children Jenny and Matt Saxton as well as nephew Danny Rodriguez and wife Kelly and nephew David Rodriguez. Nancy worked in Marketing in NYC and at Busch Gardens, Fla. as a professional water skier. She was an active member of the Landfall Community and an enthusiastic volunteer for Cape Fear Hospice, The Landfall Foundation, Habitat For Humanity and many other non-profits. A memorial Mass will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, December 14 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Eastwood Rd. Reception to follow at the church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 10, 2019