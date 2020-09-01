NANCY E. (GREEN) FRAGIACOMO Nancy E. Fragiacomo of Wilmington, NC formerly of Elmsford, NY passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born in Tarrytown, NY on May 22, 1940. Nancy grew up in North Tarrytown, attended Catholic schools, Berkeley Secretarial School and worked at General Foods prior to marrying John Fragiacomo in 1960 and becoming a homemaker. They were married for 58 years. In 1996 John and Nancy moved to Wilmington, NC to enjoy life by the sea. Nancy loved being with her family, playing the piano, gardening and playing games at the country club. Nancy's love and kindness touched everyone who knew her. Nancy is survived by her daughters: Ellen Ruggiero (predeceased by son-in-law, Anthony), Wendy (Michael) Duke and Jona (Doug) Dean. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Bobby (Katie) Duke, Andrea Ruggiero (Érica A.), Kevin (Meagan) Duke, Erica Ruggiero (Colin), Jaime Dean, Shane Dean and great-grandson, Calvin. Nancy is also survived by her brother, Richard (Edna) Green of Sleepy Hollow and was predeceased by her husband John in 2018. She leaves behind many friends, both old and new. Funeral services were held in NY. Donations can be made to the Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City, NY whose staff provided Nancy with heartfelt warmth and soothing care.



