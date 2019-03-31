NANCY EILEEN CARPITELLA Nancy Eileen Carpitella lived a life full of love, family, and friends. She died peacefully on March 29, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice after a long bout with leukemia. Nancy lived in New York, Pennsylvania, and for the last 15 years, in retirement in Wilmington, North Carolina. After she graduated from SUNY Potsdam, she taught elementary school in New York, and after obtaining degrees as an executive secretary and then as a paralegal she worked for several law firms in New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey until she retired. She is survived by John Carpitella, her husband of 29 years; her two sons, Daniel Faath (and his son Lukas) and Jeffrey Faath; her step-daughter, Margaret Carpitella; her step-son, Joseph Carpitella (and his wife Danette, and their daughter, Willow); her brother, Robert Naragon (and his wife, Mimi); and her brothers-in-law Vito, Joseph, and James Carpitella. Nancy was athletic (cheerleader, lifeguard, avid tennis and pickle bar player, and lifetime fitness workout enthusiast), a talented singer, and an experienced interior decorator. She was always devoted to her family. She loved gardening, decorating, sketching, music, and interacting with people. Among her many volunteer participations were memberships in the Assistance League Volunteer, the Home Owner's Committee, the Coastal Carolina Woman's Club, the Girls Night Out Club, and organizer for one of the UNCW OLLi Programs. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Nancy at 1pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service with a visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Condolences may be offered at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary