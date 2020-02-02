|
NANCY GRICE PITTMAN Nancy "Priss" Pittman, 74, of Wilmington NC, departed this life peacefully on January 22, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care. She was born in Lumberton NC, February 12, 1945. She later moved to Wilmington and worked at New Hanover Medical Specialist until her retirement. Nancy is survived by her beautiful children, son John Pittman, daughter Jennifer Pittman, and her furbaby "Buttercup" that she loved more than life. Nancy was preceded in death by her father James Grice and mother, Hester Thrower Grice. Nancy is survived by her sister Jean "Sissie" Wallace, nephews David Flewwellin, Stanley Flewwellin and niece Katonya Flewwellin. Nancy enjoyed traveling all over the country to casinos and gambling boats. She was an avid BINGO player and a great poker player. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday February 8th at Harbor Church - A United Methodist Congregation located at 4853 Masonboro Loop Road, Wilmington, NC. All family and friends are welcome to attend. Pastor Russ will be officiating.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 2, 2020