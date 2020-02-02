Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atlantic Cremation Service - Wilmington
3132 Wrightsville Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 799-5460
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Grice Pittman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Grice Pittman Obituary
NANCY GRICE PITTMAN Nancy "Priss" Pittman, 74, of Wilmington NC, departed this life peacefully on January 22, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care. She was born in Lumberton NC, February 12, 1945. She later moved to Wilmington and worked at New Hanover Medical Specialist until her retirement. Nancy is survived by her beautiful children, son John Pittman, daughter Jennifer Pittman, and her furbaby "Buttercup" that she loved more than life. Nancy was preceded in death by her father James Grice and mother, Hester Thrower Grice. Nancy is survived by her sister Jean "Sissie" Wallace, nephews David Flewwellin, Stanley Flewwellin and niece Katonya Flewwellin. Nancy enjoyed traveling all over the country to casinos and gambling boats. She was an avid BINGO player and a great poker player. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday February 8th at Harbor Church - A United Methodist Congregation located at 4853 Masonboro Loop Road, Wilmington, NC. All family and friends are welcome to attend. Pastor Russ will be officiating.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -