NANCY HEDGEPETH KLING "A virtuous woman, who can find one? (Proverbs 31:10). And yet I did!" - Glenn Kling On November 4th, 2020, Nancy Hedgepeth Kling, 71, was welcomed into heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She experienced what she believed in and hoped for all her life. She entered the place prepared for her (John 14:2). On August 30, 1949 she was born to Louis and Odell Hedgepeth in Ayden, NC. After graduating from Lenoir Community College in 1969, she worked at Dupont, Kinston where her husband-to-be pursued her for her looks but fell in love with her inner beauty. Dating 5 months, they were married in 1970. It was a marriage of 3, Nancy, Glenn, and Christ. They moved to Wilmington in 1971. In 50 years , Nancy and Glenn raised three amazing children: Terry (Gracie), Rusty (Angel), and Becky (Nate). Grands followed: Andrew, Paige, Isaiah, Natalie, Landon, Sutton, Beckett, and Maggie Joy Genevieve. Nancy is also survived by her big sis, Janice Butler of Ayden. In 1990, she co-founded Engine Angels, a car repair ministry initially serving women in battered women's shelters. It has served over 1,000 clients' needs in eastern NC. Nancy also served as a church secretary for 18 years. In 1997, she was recognized for her leadership skills and elected president of the North Carolina Baptist Secretaries. And, along with her husband, she has served in missions in the U.S., Ghana, Kenya, India, Spain, Russia, and Honduras. At the end of life, Nancy could exclaim with David, "Surely goodness and mercy have followed me all the days of my life." Now she adds, "and I am dwelling in the house of the Lord forever"; Psalm 23:6. She served a God who was "able to do exceedingly abundantly above all we ask or think"; Ephesians 3:20; her favorite verse. As a result of God's grace and mercy, the joy and peace seen in her photo was experienced by all who came into contact with her. A life well lived! Visitation 10am, Monday, November 9th, Freedom Baptist Church; Service at 11:00; interment following at Oleander Memorial Gardens Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel



Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 8, 2020.