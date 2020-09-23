NANCY HOUSER MAYS Jan. 2, 1931 - Sept. 19, 2020 Nancy Mays, née Nancy Jane Houser, passed peacefully at her home on September 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. She was 89. Nancy was born at the start of the new year, 1931, in Jackson, Tennessee and moved to North Carolina in the early 1950s. She was known for her love of family, Italian greyhounds and adventurous travel. Her earliest and fondest memories were from time spent on her grandfather's farm. Most recently, she was happiest in her own home, sitting on the screen porch, surrounded by flowers and watching the birds. Nancy graduated from Chapel Hill with a master's degree, and worked as a guidance counselor in the North Carolina school system for many years. During her tenure at Laney High School in Wilmington, Michael Jordan was a student there, a fact of which she spoke proudly. Most of all, Nancy loved being a mother. With her support and wise counsel, all three children graduated with a college education. She is survived by her daughter, Sally Williams Edge; her sons, Richard Ross Williams (and wife Brenda), and Hugh Houser Williams (and husband Steve); step-daughter, Deborah Mays Story (and husband Jim); six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Grant Ronald Mays (July 31, 2019) and her son-in-law, Thomas Bell Edge (December 3, 2018). Nancy and Grant were avid dancers, traveling to events in their motor home with their beloved greyhounds. She also traveled extensively in Europe, from the Alps of Austria to the southern tip of Spain to the Highlands of Scotland. She fulfilled her desire to view the northern lights by backpacking with Grant across Scandinavia, Finland and the Baltic States. There will be no public service, but a donation can be made to Adopt an Angel, PO Box 15095, Wilmington, NC in her name. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com