There are no words that can be written as to how much we adored Nancy and I considered her my second mom. We were the best of friends and still in a state of shock. One thing we have no doubt is that Nancy is dancing with Jesus now and looking down on all of us encouraging us to live every day with joy and knowledge that the Lord is our Savior and her smile and pure love always will forever live in our hearts. I know you are watching over us and cheering us on to live and thrive every day. We know one day we will once again be reunited. May God grant His promised grace and comfort to her family and friends. Her life was a legacy of what it truly meant to Be Jesus to others. I love you and miss your beautiful presence. Please give Jesus a big hug for me. Until we meet again...

Hilary Bouknight & Margaret Streb

Friend