Nancy Jackson Manning
1935 - 2020
FUNERAL JACKSON DIRECTOR Nancy Jackson Manning of Wilmington died Monday, November 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. She was born on December 25, 1935, the youngest and last living child of Cletas and Geneva Jackson in Greenville, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Manning, Sr. her grandson, Justin Mark Shepard, as well as her sisters- Nina, Blanche, Catherine, Bonnie Lou and brothers- George, Charlie, Graydon, Cletas, and James Ray. Nancy graduated from East Carolina Teacher's College (now East Carolina University) with a B.S. Degree in Business. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Nancy enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and many friends. She and her husband Charles also enjoyed traveling a great deal, many times with DuPont friends from his forty plus years of working there. After raising her children, she spent several enjoyable years working selling women's clothing at Fleishman's Fine Clothiers. Anyone that knew Nancy knew how important her church was to her. She was a member of First Christian Church for over 50 years where most recently she was an Elder Emeritus. Her love for the Lord and her church family were acted out in how she lived her life and the way she treated others. In a typical week, it wasn't unheard of for Nancy to be at church three to four times driving several friends along the way. Surviving are her four children, Charles Hassell Manning, Jr., Ellen Manning Shepard, Carol Manning Scott (husband, Patrick), and John Mark Manning (wife, Tracy). She adored her nine grandchildren, Jessica (her mother, Nanette), Justin, Caroline, Charlie, Tommy, Jackie (their mother, Carol Franck), Rachel, Emery, and Jackson. A special love and sentiment is given to her "birthday group of ladies." In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Christian Church, 2035 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28403. Due to the current pandemic, a private memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 am. The service will be broadcasted live via a media platform to be announced. Please visit www.andrewsmortuary.com for those details as they become available as well as to share condolences with the family.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
www.andrewsmortuary.com
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences
November 7, 2020
There are no words that can be written as to how much we adored Nancy and I considered her my second mom. We were the best of friends and still in a state of shock. One thing we have no doubt is that Nancy is dancing with Jesus now and looking down on all of us encouraging us to live every day with joy and knowledge that the Lord is our Savior and her smile and pure love always will forever live in our hearts. I know you are watching over us and cheering us on to live and thrive every day. We know one day we will once again be reunited. May God grant His promised grace and comfort to her family and friends. Her life was a legacy of what it truly meant to Be Jesus to others. I love you and miss your beautiful presence. Please give Jesus a big hug for me. Until we meet again...
Hilary Bouknight & Margaret Streb
Friend
November 7, 2020
Beautiful lady inside and out! Always so loving and caring! She and Mr Manning were like second parents to me! Nancy will truly be missed by all! Praying for her wonderful family!
Debbie Kotara
Friend
