NANCY JOSEPHINE SCHEIN Nancy Josephine Schein, a resident of Plantation Village Retirement Community in Wilmington, passed away at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was 81 years old. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Josephine Pavlick. Nancy is survived by her loving husband Richard of 58 years. Repeatedly, Richard assured Nancy that they will be together again eternally in heaven. She is also survived by her son, David Schein (Marikay) of Claremont, CA, and her daughter, Rebecca Shermer (Charles) of Raleigh, NC; five grandchildren, Victoria Schein of Dearborn Hills, MI, Stephen Schein of Los Angeles, CA, Diana Schein of Southgate, MI, Timothy Shermer of Raleigh, NC, and Kathryn Shermer of Raleigh, NC; brother, William Pavlick (Cheryl) of Wexford, PA, and sister, Eileen Gruss (Michael) of Richmond, VA. Nancy was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania in 1937. She graduated from East Conemaugh High School in 1955. Nancy and Richard left Johnstown in 1969 and moved to Linwood, NJ, then settled in East Brunswick, NJ to raise their family. While there, Nancy worked as an interior design consultant, eventually co-owning an interior design business. In 1984, they moved to nearby Milltown, NJ, where they lived until retiring. In 1997, Nancy and Richard retired to Wilmington where she continued to do freelance design consultation. Nancy enjoyed playing bridge, gourmet cooking, knitting, and spending time with family and friends. She was particularly proud of her community outreach projects supporting the Rachel Freeman School of Engineering. Nancy organized a group of knitters to provide handmade hats and scarves to every student in the school. A memorial service and interment will be held at Lutheran Church of Reconciliation, 7500 Market St, Wilmington, NC, 28411, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Nancy's name may be made to the Lutheran Church of Reconciliation Memorial Fund, or the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28401. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 20, 2019