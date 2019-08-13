Home

Nancy Minton Creekmore

NANCY MINTON CREEKMORE Nancy Minton Creekmore, 69 of Riegelwood, NC. died Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Liberty Commons Nursing Home in Wilmington. She was the daughter of the late Wade Minton and Miriam Sudreth. She was preceded in death by her two brothers Jacky and Roger Minton. She was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Wilmington, NC., and was retired after working a number of years with Lowes Foods. Survivors include her husband, Lee Creekmore. of Riegelwood, NC.; daughters, Renee Turner of Angier,NC., Marie Ganey of Lake Waccamaw, NC., Greta Ganey of Wilmington, NC., and Dee Horrell (Tim) of Riegelwood, NC.; brothers, Jack Ammons of Wilmington, NC., Tex Ammons of South Carolina., Mickey Ammons of Raleigh, NC., and Ronnie Minton of Antlers, OK.; 9 Grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. Graveside Service was held Saturday August 10, 2019 at 11am @ Delco Cemetery with visitation following at the families residence. Memorials can be made to ADR Fire and Rescue 100 John Riegel Rd, Riegelwood, NC 28456.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 13, 2019
