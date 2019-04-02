Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
(910) 754-6848
For more information about
Nancy Nixon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Nixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Sellers Nixon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Sellers Nixon Obituary
NANCY SELLERS NIXON Nancy Sellers Nixon, 63, of Supply died Saturday March 30, 2019 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. Nancy was born in Brunswick County on March 20, 1956 and was the daughter of Mary Lee Clemmons Sellers of Supply and the late Edgar Sellers Jr. She enjoyed reading and crocheting and fishing. She loved flowers and was an avid gardener. Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband, Bryan Nixon ; a son, Daniel Bryan Nixon of the home; two sisters, Wanda Sellers of Supply, Terri Pittman and husband Lee of Supply; two nieces, Oran and Hanna. A memorial service will be held Tuesday April 2nd, 2019 at White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia at three 0'clock in the afternoon with Reverend Anthony Clemmons officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral on Tuesday afternoon one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane Bolivia, NC 28422. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now