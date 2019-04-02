NANCY SELLERS NIXON Nancy Sellers Nixon, 63, of Supply died Saturday March 30, 2019 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. Nancy was born in Brunswick County on March 20, 1956 and was the daughter of Mary Lee Clemmons Sellers of Supply and the late Edgar Sellers Jr. She enjoyed reading and crocheting and fishing. She loved flowers and was an avid gardener. Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband, Bryan Nixon ; a son, Daniel Bryan Nixon of the home; two sisters, Wanda Sellers of Supply, Terri Pittman and husband Lee of Supply; two nieces, Oran and Hanna. A memorial service will be held Tuesday April 2nd, 2019 at White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia at three 0'clock in the afternoon with Reverend Anthony Clemmons officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral on Tuesday afternoon one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane Bolivia, NC 28422. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary