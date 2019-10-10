Home

Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Visitation
Following Services
at her residence
Nancy T. Strickland

Nancy T. Strickland Obituary
NANCY T. STRICKLAND Nancy Strickland, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She founded Strickland's Surplus Inc. in 1970 with her husband Rupert "Strick" Strickland. They were married for 64 years before his passing in June of 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa and husband, Glenn "Doug"; son, Brooks and wife, Beth; daughter, Lamon; grandchildren, Brettany and husband, Kyle, Glenn, and Myles; great-grandchildren, Lyndon and Lanie; and step-grandchildren, Jordan and Sydney. A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service at her residence. Donations in memory of Nancy may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, PO Box 928, Wilmington, NC 28402. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 10, 2019
