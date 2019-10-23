|
NANCY TAYLOR BULLARD Nancy Taylor Bullard, age 83 of Hampstead North Carolina, died on October 21st at the Davis Community. She was born to the late James and Collie Taylor on August 24th, 1936 in West Point, New York. Nancy graduated from the Baptist School of Nursing in Winston Salem North Carolina in 1959. In 1958, she married Donald Emerson Bullard, a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill, which began a lifelong relationship with the University. Nancy and Don were responsible for the endowment of a scholarship for a female swimmer. Nancy and Don, a career United States Marine, enjoyed a full life together. They lived in many duty stations throughout the United States as well as spending over three years stationed in Stuttgart Germany. They considered this their favorite duty station due to the lifelong friendships that they made there. Even many years after returning to North Carolina, they renewed these old friendships annually at a pig picking at their home in Hampstead. Nancy was a Registered Nurse and enjoyed a fulfilling career as a labor and delivery nurse after Don retired from the Marine Corps. She especially enjoyed reunions with her nursing school classmates. In retirement, Nancy and Don moved to Hampstead North Carolina, where they enjoyed life by the sea, entertaining friends and family and being active in their community. Nancy is survived by her children, Mike (Amy) Bullard of Hampstead, Mary Jo (Josh) Baker of Hillsborough, North Carolina and David Bullard of Hampstead. Nancy had three beloved granddaughters, Kate, Emily and Kamryn of Hampstead. She is also survived by her sisters Alyce and Cynthia as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Nancy will be remembered for her love of her husband of 49 years, Don Bullard, who pre-deceased her. She will be remembered for her love of her family and friends. She brought a sense of humor and a love of laughter to all that knew her. She will be dearly missed. There will be a viewing at Andrews Mortuary in Hampstead on Wednesday, October 23rd from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will also be conducted at Andrews Mortuary in Hampstead on Thursday, October 24th at 2 pm. Burial will be immediately following the service in Sea Lawn Memorial Park, adjacent to the Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks instead that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 23, 2019