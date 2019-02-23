Home

Nancy Wilkins Oldham

Nancy Wilkins Oldham Obituary
NANCY WILKINS OLDHAM Nancy Wilkins Oldham, 64, passed away peacefully Thursday February 21, 2019 at Carolina Rivers in Jacksonville. She was born June 24, 1954 in Pender County, NC daughter of the late, James Elmo and Sunie Johnson Wilkins. She is survived by daughter, Amanda Butucel (Peter) of Quantico, VA; son, Neill Oldham of Jacksonville; grandson, Peter John Butucel, IV; sister, Margaret Henson of Charlottte; and brother, John Wilkins of Watha. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Oldham; and sister, Karen Polk. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home- Jacksonville. Burial will be at 2:30 PM at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Wilmington. The family will receive friends Sunday February 24, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Jones Funeral Home- Jacksonville. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 23, 2019
