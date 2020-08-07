1/1
Nancy Wilson Cox
NANCY WILSON COX October 7, 1944 - July 30, 2020 Nancy Wilson Cox affectionately known as "Priss" to her family, of Wilmington, NC suddenly passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born on October 7, 1944 in Wilmington, NC, the loving daughter of the late J. Walter and Margaret Powell Wilson. Nancy retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District after 34 faithful years of Federal service including a deployment to Afghanistan in 2011 and received numerous commendations for excellence in job performance. She was a dedicated, faithful member of Scotts Hill Baptist Church serving on the finance committee, singing in the choir, and volunteering in various ministries within the church. Nancy will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a devoted wife, mother and "Mimi". Trusting in Christ as a youth, Nancy's faith was evident to all, and prayer and praise were core elements of her Christ-centered life. A woman of noble character, with a generous and congenial spirit, she endeared herself to others by her gentle and selfless disposition. She was a genuine soul and a true and loyal friend, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, B. Shuford Cox and her sister, Gwen Dudley. She is survived by her daughters, Tiffany Thomas and husband, Alan, and Stephanie Miller and husband, Monty, all of Wilmington; grandchildren, whom she adored Christian, Caleb, Jacob, Joshua Miller; sisters, Sylvia Vaughan, Sherry Norris, both of Wilmington, Annie VanVooren, of Louisville, KY; and brother, Jimmy Wilson of Charlotte, NC. The family will receive friends at 1:00pm with the funeral service following at 2:00pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Scotts Hill Baptist Church, 185 Scotts Hill Loop Road, Wilmington, NC 28411. Burial will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
