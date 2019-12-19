|
|
NAOMI FRANCES LEE LAWSON Naomi Frances Lee Lawson, age 86 of Wilmington NC, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, December 6th, 2019. Naomi was known to all as eternally upbeat, cheerful, charming and graceful. She always found something good to say about everyone and was known as Happy and Smiley by all who knew her. Naomi discovered an affinity for music at an early age and became quite an accomplished pianist, ultimately leading to a distinguished teaching career in the New Hanover County School System, where she shared her musical passion and enthusiasm with everyone. A devoted mother and dedicated homemaker, she was active as director and member of the choirs at Winter Park Presbyterian, Westminster Presbyterian, and First Baptist Churches, and did volunteer work at area nursing homes. Following her retirement from the County Schools, Naomi attained her certification and served as an agent at Laney Real Estate. Born July 15th, 1933, Naomi was predeceased by parents Ashford Franklin and Hattie Naomi Jones Lee, brothers Leon and Edward Lee, sister Estelle Lee Rock and daughter Rebecca Lawson. She is survived by sons Rick Lawson and wife Donna, Todd Lawson and wife Yon; nieces Janice Lee Miller, Jean Lee Cherry, Cathie Lee Banta, Joan Delcotto, and Gerri Potter; nephews Bobby Lee and Charles A. Rock; numerous great nieces and nephews; and friends Shirley Pappas and Frances Clausing. The family wishes to thank all those who cared for and visited with Naomi in her final days. Pastor Emile Harley will be leading a celebration of her life at Winter Park Presbyterian Church on Friday, December 20th at 2:00PM. Flower and memorial donations may be sent to Winter Park Presbyterian Church, 4501 Wrightsville Avenue in Wilmington, NC 28403.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 19, 2019