NAOMI MINTZ PESCHAU Naomi Mintz Peschau, 91, of Ash died April 1, 2019. She was born January 29, 1928, a daughter of Newman Mintz and Etta Phillips Mintz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry B. Peschau, Jr.; sons, Henry B. Peschau, III and William M. Peschau; brothers, Martin Mintz and Lindsey Mintz; and sisters, Carlene Piver, Christine Hewett, Earline "Pet" Bellamy, Jane Smith, and Betty Bellamy. Surviving are her sisters, Mary Mintz of Ash and Barbara King (Billy) of Wilmington; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday at Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel, Shallotte. Burial will be in Mintz Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. On-line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 3, 2019