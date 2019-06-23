Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Mendenhall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan Ward Mendenhall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nathan Ward Mendenhall Obituary
NATHAN WARD MENDENHALL Nathan Ward Mendenhall, 39, of Wilmington, NC died on June 17, 2019 at NHRMC. He was born to Ray and Ann (Causey) Mendenhall in Columbia, TN on May 26, 1980.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Shanna Dickens, and their Great Dane, Nika, which he affectionately called Knuckle. He is also survived by his older sister, Sheena Roller and her husband, Ben and his niece Olivia. He is survived by his in laws, DC and Margaret Dickens and Sarah and Marvin Neuwirth who all loved him like a son. He was a proud member of New Hanover Disc Golf Club and a favorite English Instructor at UNCW and UMO. He was awarded Adjunct of the Year by UMO student nomination. He was also the writing coordinator for UNCW's graduate accounting program. He was a poet, a misfit, a musician, and a lover of life. He will be remembered for his quick wit, wealth of knowledge, optimism, compassionate spirit, and infectious laugh by family, friends, and colleagues alike. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Mid Atlantic Great Dane Rescue, Bald Head Island Conservancy, Monty's Home, Nature Conservancy, or to assist with his medical expenses. A Family Tragedy Account has been established and checks can be made payable to his wife and sent/delivered to State Employees Credit Union, 210 Racine Dr., Wilmington, NC 28403. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
Download Now