NATHAN WARD MENDENHALL Nathan Ward Mendenhall, 39, of Wilmington, NC died on June 17, 2019 at NHRMC. He was born to Ray and Ann (Causey) Mendenhall in Columbia, TN on May 26, 1980.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Shanna Dickens, and their Great Dane, Nika, which he affectionately called Knuckle. He is also survived by his older sister, Sheena Roller and her husband, Ben and his niece Olivia. He is survived by his in laws, DC and Margaret Dickens and Sarah and Marvin Neuwirth who all loved him like a son. He was a proud member of New Hanover Disc Golf Club and a favorite English Instructor at UNCW and UMO. He was awarded Adjunct of the Year by UMO student nomination. He was also the writing coordinator for UNCW's graduate accounting program. He was a poet, a misfit, a musician, and a lover of life. He will be remembered for his quick wit, wealth of knowledge, optimism, compassionate spirit, and infectious laugh by family, friends, and colleagues alike. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Mid Atlantic Great Dane Rescue, Bald Head Island Conservancy, Monty's Home, Nature Conservancy, or to assist with his medical expenses. A Family Tragedy Account has been established and checks can be made payable to his wife and sent/delivered to State Employees Credit Union, 210 Racine Dr., Wilmington, NC 28403. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 23, 2019