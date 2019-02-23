NATHAN WILLIAM WILLETTS Nathan William Willetts, 25, of Wilmington passed away on February 19, 2019. Nathan was born February 14, 1994 in Wilmington to Joey Willetts and Dawn Farrow. More than anything, Nathan loved his son and spending time with him. He loved fishing, hunting, science, physics, and mud bogging. Nathan was known as being one of the cleanest mud boggers around. He had worked as a plumber in Wilmington. Nathan is survived by his son Corbin Willetts; father Joey Willetts of Wilmington; mother Dawn Farrow and step-father Michael Farrow; three sisters, Kayla Murphrey and husband Clayton, Amber Willetts, and Taylor Willetts; paternal grandmother, Shirley Willetts; maternal grandfather Nick Askew, step-grandfathers Marty Weddle and Jimmy Farrow and his wife Darlene, his girlfriend Rosemary Estler, a niece Kathryn Murphrey, a nephew Jensen Murray, and many aunts, uncles, lifelong friends, and his dog Lola. Nathan was preceded in death by a step-brother, Michael Carey Farrow, grandmother Kathryn Weddle, and grandfather Phil Willetts. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm on the Kure Beach Pier. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary