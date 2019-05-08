|
NEAL GWYNN MCCULLEN Neal Gwynn McCullen, 63, of 114 Dogwood Drive, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington. An extraordinary human being full of love, kindness & generosity! A memorial service in Clinton will be held Wednesday, May 8, at 1 p.m.at Bass Lake, Lakeview Drive (across from Food Lion). The family will greet friends following the service at the Lake. A memorial service in Wilmington will be held Wednesday, May 8, at 6pm with family & friends gathering to share memories of Neal starting at 4pm at Carolina Yacht Club (401 S. Lumina Avenue) Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 Born on August 6, 1955 in Sampson County, Neal was the son of the late Lemus Otto and Lois Tew McCullen. Neal worked with his father Otto in the automobile & realestate business in Clinton before moving to Wilmington to work with his brother Tracy at Landscapes Unique. Their father Otto later joined them and the three worked together as a team for 10 years before Neal started his own successful landscaping business. As owner of Port City Plantscapes, Neal developed great relationships with his clients, creating beautiful gardens throughout Wilmington. Neal was a passionate lover of music and spent lots of quality time with his many friends going to concerts, cooking out on the grill and watching all sports on TV, especially UNC Tarheel basketball. Neal was a very gentle & peaceful soul. All his friends say Neal was the most kind & generous person they have ever known. Neal is survived by his brother, Tracy McCullen and wife Dorothy Papadakos of Wilmington; his three sisters, Debbie McCullen Lewis of Wilmington, Caroline McCullen Gautier and husband Ronnie of Turkey and Kimberly McCullen Thompson and husband Ryan of Utah; several wonderful nieces and awesome nephews and his black tabby cat, Zuma. In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be made in Neal's memory to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the caring staff at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in the last days of Neal's life. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com Royal-Hall Funeral Home of Clinton is honored to serve the McCullen family.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 8, 2019