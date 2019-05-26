|
NEIL TAYLOR STOUT Neil Stout, 91, passed away on May 24, 2019. He was born in Star, NC, on August 6, 1927, the son of Carl and Ruth Stout. Mr. Stout is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joanne Stillman Stout; two daughters, Laura Forsyth (Dick) and Donna Wells (Ken) and four grandchildren, Meredith Stout Wells, Taylor Wells, Neil Forsyth and Alex Forsyth. He is survived by one brother, George Stout; special niece, Susan Hardee Rickenbacker, and many other loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Stout was predeceased by seven brothers (Carl, Cecil, Frank, Ralph, Freddie, Archie, Hal) and three sisters (Kathleen, Martha, Ruth). Mr. Stout was a Navy veteran of World War II, a 60 year Master Mason, and a member of First Christian Church. He was a graduate of East Carolina College and a long time educator in the New Hanover County Schools. He taught at Sunset Park Junior High and served for many years as Associate Principal at New Hanover High School. Neil was the videographer for NHHS Friday night football for 30 years. Visitation will be at Andrews Valley Chapel on Monday, May 27, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A graveside service will be conducted at Whynot cemetery in Whynot, NC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church (2035 Oleander Dr., Wilmington, NC) or Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 26, 2019