NEIL TYLER BEAN Neil Tyler Bean passed peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, after a long battle with prostrate cancer. He was surrounded by family members at the end, and his passing is mourned by his wife, Patricia (Ryan) Bean of 63 years, children Mark, Judy (Steve) Rancour, Tom, John (Heidi) and Mary (Douglas Carney), eight grandchildren - Jennifer Rancour (Matt) Wilcox, Jordan Bean, Justin Rancour (Elizabeth), Tyler Bean (Lauren), Christopher Bean (Phoebe), Heather Bean, Chloe Bean, Hannah Carney and three great grandchildren - Mia and Samantha Wilcox, and Adam Rancour. Neil was born February 27, 1931 in Washington, DC to Mary (a'Becket) Bean and Edwin Temple Bean as one of four children - Edwin Jr, Larry and Mary - all of whom preceded him in death. He moved to East Aurora, New York where he went to elementary and secondary school, before traveling west to Purdue University for college. He graduated in 1953 with a degree in Air Transportation, and joined the Army through ROTC as a 2nd Lieutenant stationed in Williamsburg, VA. After completing his military service, he received an honorable discharge and joined IBM for 34 years as a programmer, manager, and systems analyst - working in Vestal and Owego, NY; Burlington, VT; and San Jose, CA - retiring in 1990. Neil was an accomplished tennis player and singer in his spare time, participating in many glee clubs and church choirs. His lifelong love of music meant many song-filled events for family and friends. He was an avid supporter of the children's athletic endeavors through their school years including the Burlington Amateur Hockey Association where he served in various roles. His passion in retirement was volunteering at Hospice of the Valley in San Jose, CA and Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC. In 2014, Neil and Pat moved to St. Louis, MO to be close to extended family.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 1, 2019