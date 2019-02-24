Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
(910) 754-3333
NELDA HEWETT SMITH Nelda Hewett Smith, 76, of Shallotte died Friday, February 22, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach. Mrs. Smith was born February 19, 1943 in Brunswick County, daughter of the late Johnnie Edward "Shub" Hewett and Eliza Danford Hewett. She was a lifetime member of Shell Point Baptist Church. Mrs. Smith worked as Office Manager at Shallotte Lumber and retired after 34 years of service. She was preceded in death by her sister Mina Smith and brother Craven Hewett. Survivors include her husband JB Smith of the home; children, Dean Smith and wife Teresa of Supply and Phebie Smith of Shallotte; brothers, Boyce Hewett of Supply; sister, Mary Lou Cheers of Shallotte; four grandchildren, Corbit McLean, Kim Webb, Kayla McLean, and Courtney McPherson; and three great grandchildren, Abigail Marshall, Braxton McLean, and Madison Walker. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at one o'clock in the afternoon at Shell Point Baptist Church with Reverend Larry Milliken and Reverend Landis Lancaster officiating. Burial will follow in Shell Point Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Timmy Hewett, Clay Smith, Michael Hewett, Craven Allen Hewett, Gene Cumbee, and Greg White. The family will receive friends Monday, February 25, 2019 from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 24, 2019
