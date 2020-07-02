NELL HERRING SMITH Nell Herring Smith, 96, of Wilmington NC passed peacefully away, June 27, 2020, at her home at Cambridge Village in Wilmington. Nell or "Miss Nell," a true southern belle, as she was known by her many friends, known as "sister" by her three siblings, as "grandma" by her 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, and simply "mom" by her four sons and their wives. Nell was born (officially) on January 29, 1924, although her mother (Melba Kenan Herring) contended she was actually born late evening on the 28th, in Burgaw, NC. Her father was John Roy Herring, who died at the young age of 29. The Depression ERA brought tough times to everyone, especially for a widowed mother with four young children. Melba found a job in Wilmington, but Nell and her siblings (brother Joseph Frank Herring of Burlington, NC (deceased), sisters Faye Herring Sadtler of Orlando, FLA and Jane Herring Lord of Seattle, WA (deceased)) spent their early school years at the Oxford Orphanage in Burgaw before finally joining their mom in Wilmington. Wilmington was a new beginning for Nell. She graduated from New Hanover High School and was a life long member of the 1St Presbyterian Church (at 3rd and Orange) in Wilmington. She join the church choir at 16 years of age and there met her husband-to-be, Fred H. Smith Jr. Nell and Fred were married for more than 50 years, raised four sons, Michael Lane Smith (Jeannette), Randolph Nelson Smith (Roberta), David Fredric Smith (Mollene), and Stephen Franklin Smith (Dana). After WWII Fred decided to make the newly formed US Air Force his career, and thus began a new and exciting journey for Nell and her family, as they traveled and lived at nine different military bases during the span of Col. Smith's highly successful 30-year military officer career. During her travels as a military officer's wife, she lived at Lackland AFB at San Antonio, TX; South Bend, IND; Earnest Harmon AFB at Stephenville, Newfoundland, CAN; Turner AFB at Albany, GA; Schilling AFB at Salina, KAN; Ellsworth AFB at Rapid City, SDAK; Ft McNair at Washington, DC; March AFB at Riverside, Calif.; and Offutt AFB at Omaha, NEB. Nell transformed from a shy soft-spoken pretty southern lady into a get-it-done organizer and leader everywhere she lived. Nell and Col. Smith loved to sing together and were members of every local community choir group. Nell was chairperson of the First Advisory Council to the Commanding General on Family Affairs at Lackland Air Fore Base, Texas. She served as a "Gray Lady" at base hospitals. She ran teen centers and base thrift shops. She chaired many ladies and mixed bowling leagues. She loved to play golf, to fish, to work in her garden, to make her own clothes and to play Bridge and Mah Jongg with her friends. In 1975 Nell and Col. Smith retired back home in Wilmington, NC. They continued to be active members of the 1st Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir and the Senior Choir. She served as a Circle Chairperson. They were members of the Cape Fear Country Club, where Nell was President of the Ladies Golf Association for seven different terms. Col. Smith passed away on August 10, 2000, but Nell carried on with a focus on love and joy of family. She is survived by her grandchildren: Cindy Smith Roberson (Dean), Michael L Smith Jr (Dana), and Dawn Smith Loucks (Rick) of Albuquerque, NM, Carrie Lynn Smith (Kevin Jaros) of Burbank, CA, Melanie Smith Fraim (Dan) of Ashburn, VA, Marla Smith Hayes (Steve), Beth Smith Cammilleri (Frank), David F. Smith Jr and Jenny Smith of Wilmington, NC, and Brian C. Smith (Rachel Potter) of Florence, SC, and Jefferey D. Smith and April Smith Manoudakis of Wilmington, NC. Due to the on-going pandemic, a small, private service will be held outside at the 1St Presbyterian Church Columbarium. A more traditional service and reception are planned and will be announced at a later date. Condolences can be sent to Nell H Smith c/o Andrews Funeral Home at 1617 Market St., Wilmington, NC 28401. Donations can be made to the Music Program at the 1ST Presbyterian Church 125 S 3rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401.



