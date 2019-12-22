Home

Nellie B. Hixson Obituary
NELLIE B. HIXSON Nellie B Hixson, age 90, of Castle Hayne, NC, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Monday, December 23, 2019 at Andrews Valley Chapel, 4108 S. College Rd, Wilmington. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the service hour. Interment will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 22, 2019
