NELLIE JEAN MAGGARD Mrs. Nellie Jean Maggard, 93, of Bolivia died Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. Mrs. Maggard was born in Letcher County, Kentucky on February 16, 1926 and was the daughter of the late James Sylvan and Minerva Brooks White. She was the oldest and last surviving of ten siblings. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Maggard, a daughter, Joyce Ann Maggard and a grandson, Stephen Allen Raleigh. She is survived by a son, James Ronald Maggard and wife Linda of Bolivia; grandchildren, Rev. Brian Raleigh and wife JoAnn of Bolivia, Heather Robinson and husband Chris of Supply, Lisa Blake and husband Nathan of Bolivia; great grandchildren, Lorin Blake, McKenzie Blake, Conley Blake, Brooke Robinson, Clay Robinson, Jacob Raleigh, Emilie Raleigh, Amanda Richardson and husband Justin of Bolivia; great great grandchildren, Kaleigh Richardson, Bristol Richardson, Weston Richardson, Slade Gentry. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at three o'clock in the afternoon at White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply Chapel with Reverend Brian Raleigh officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery, Bolivia. Pallbearers will be Nathan Blake, Conley Blake, Chris Robinson, Jacob Raleigh, Kenneth A. White, and Justin Richardson. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth White and Howard White. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon one hour prior to the funeral service and other times at Mrs. Maggard's residence. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorials be directed to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy lane Bolivia, NC 28422 You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 19, 2019